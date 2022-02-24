HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $597,000 in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

