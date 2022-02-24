Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 60,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at C$192,150.

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$77.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

