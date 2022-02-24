H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Buys C$27,131.93 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,131.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,131.93.
Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronald C. Rutman bought 1,500 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,290.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81.
- On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00.
HR.UN stock opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.45.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
