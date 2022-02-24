Insider Buying: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYFW opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.74. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

