Insider Buying: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYFW opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.74. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.