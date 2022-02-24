Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 4,755 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 237,750.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

