Citigroup Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $585.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $477.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.41 and its 200 day moving average is $495.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

