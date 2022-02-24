Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $100.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,048,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,581 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

