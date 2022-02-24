Citigroup Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $16.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.