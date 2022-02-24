Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE):

2/18/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $160.00.

1/20/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $151.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Cboe Global Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

