Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tapestry by 121.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263,141 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 692,723 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $44,006,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry by 251.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 91,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry by 55.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,086,195 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,230,000 after purchasing an additional 745,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

