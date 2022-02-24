Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 211,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

