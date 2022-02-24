Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.04 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

