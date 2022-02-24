Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $41,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Buckle by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

