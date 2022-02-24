Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 858,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $42,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $1,218,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.