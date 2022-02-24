CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.75.
CIX opened at C$20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.63 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.
About CI Financial (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.