Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GTE opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$613.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

