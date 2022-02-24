CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of CSGP opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

