Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) PT Raised to €34.00

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €28.50 ($32.39) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilfinger stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

