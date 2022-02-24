Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.98 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $42,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in YETI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after buying an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

