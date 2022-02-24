Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,332 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $354.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.09 and its 200 day moving average is $464.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

