Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $44,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conduent by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,651 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.