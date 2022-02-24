H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $44,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.18 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.