A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 2,271 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

