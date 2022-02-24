Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Buys A$100,050.00 in Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) insider Eileen Doyle purchased 13,800 shares of Santos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.25 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of A$100,050.00 ($71,978.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1193 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 20th. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

