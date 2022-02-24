Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Acquires $131,000.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manuel Perez Dubuc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Fluence Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNC. UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

