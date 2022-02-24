Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $213.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213.50 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 216.02 ($2.94), with a volume of 302158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($3.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.98.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.