Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the highest is $158.81 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $142.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $548.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $585.93 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

