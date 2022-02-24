Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.24 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $45,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

