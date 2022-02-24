Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 63,401 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $45,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.