Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,716 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $30.42 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

