Franklin Resources Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

