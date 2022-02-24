Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 8,421 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.