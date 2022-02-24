Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NWN stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

