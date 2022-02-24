RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 631.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,180 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

