Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

