Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $550,000 Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPF. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $809.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

