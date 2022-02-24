HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 987.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

