HighTower Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 137.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

