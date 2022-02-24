Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Herc by 31.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Herc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 224.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

