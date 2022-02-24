DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

DraftKings stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

