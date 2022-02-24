Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Endeavour Silver worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

EXK opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $755.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.