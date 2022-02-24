Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $494.36

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494.36 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 536.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 166314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533.50 ($7.26).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £984.54 million and a P/E ratio of -83.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 744.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 978.38.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

