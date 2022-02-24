Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,195.00

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,195 ($29.85) and last traded at GBX 2,242 ($30.49), with a volume of 38116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,246 ($30.55).

HLMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.99) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.99) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.79) to GBX 2,750 ($37.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.53) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($35.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,889.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

