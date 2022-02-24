Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 180 ($2.45) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Also, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

