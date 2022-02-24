Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 170.58 ($2.32) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 115.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

