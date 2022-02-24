Robert W. Baird Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $190.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.35.

ZM stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $232.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

