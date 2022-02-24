TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

