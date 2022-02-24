Compass Point Upgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NYSE ARGO opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

