Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Desjardins

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

SUUIF opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

