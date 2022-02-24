Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

